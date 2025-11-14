India's Tony Stark: Building for Indian Army, NATO, Seal Team 6 | Tonbo Imaging | MUW S1E4

Discover the Indian deep-tech that's becoming a silent partner for the world's most elite forces. Meet Arvind Lakshmikumar, the engineer often compared to India’s Tony Stark. His company, Tonbo Imaging, builds cutting-edge night vision, thermal imaging, and defence-tech systems used by the Indian Army, NATO forces, and even US Special Operations teams. In this episode of Mic’d Up With India’s Defencepreneurs, Arvind tells Asianet News’ Adith Charlie about how Indian innovation is shaping the future of combat. 🔍 In this interview, you will learn:* How Tonbo’s tech supported Indian forces during Operation Sindoor and the Uri Surgical Strikes. * Why global militaries are relying on an Indian startup for battlefield-tested optics. * The inside story on their new project: a next-gen system designed to stop drone swarms. * What it takes to build military hardware that performs in zero-visibility combat.This is the story of the Indian deep-tech that’s actively shaping modern warfare.

