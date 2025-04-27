'You do NOT Ask Murderer to Investigate His Murders': Tharoor on Pakistan’s Pahalgam Investigation
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed Pakistan's offer for a 'neutral investigation' into the Pahalgam terror attack, stating, 'You do not ask a murderer to investigate his own murders.' He also expressed sympathy for the victims of the Union Government's tough decisions after the attack, noting the human cost of sending people back, especially those with complicated cases, while criticizing the symbolic nature of the Indus Water Treaty.
