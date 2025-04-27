MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi
Follow us on

'You do NOT Ask Murderer to Investigate His Murders': Tharoor on Pakistan’s Pahalgam Investigation

| Updated : Apr 27 2025, 05:00 PM
Share this Video
  • FB
  • TW
  • Linkdin
  • Email

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed Pakistan's offer for a 'neutral investigation' into the Pahalgam terror attack, stating, 'You do not ask a murderer to investigate his own murders.' He also expressed sympathy for the victims of the Union Government's tough decisions after the attack, noting the human cost of sending people back, especially those with complicated cases, while criticizing the symbolic nature of the Indus Water Treaty.

Related Video

India's Fearless Response to Pakistan's Firing at LoC | Kulgam Arrests Terrorist Associates
Now Playing
India's Fearless Response to Pakistan's Firing at LoC | Kulgam Arrests Terrorist Associates
'Pakistan Sponsors Terrorism': Hidayat Bhutto | World Sindhi Congress Condemns Pahalgam Attack
Now Playing
'Pakistan Sponsors Terrorism': Hidayat Bhutto | World Sindhi Congress Condemns Pahalgam Attack
'Grant Martyr Status to Shubham Dwivedi': Wife Appeals to Government | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
'Grant Martyr Status to Shubham Dwivedi': Wife Appeals to Government | Asianet Newsable
'You do NOT Ask Murderer to Investigate His Murders': Tharoor on Pakistan’s Pahalgam Investigation
Now Playing
'You do NOT Ask Murderer to Investigate His Murders': Tharoor on Pakistan’s Pahalgam Investigation
PM Modi Hails Army’s Rescue of 70-Year-Old Woman in Myanmar | Mann Ki Baat
Now Playing
PM Modi Hails Army’s Rescue of 70-Year-Old Woman in Myanmar | Mann Ki Baat
'Pehle to Chaukidar Ko Pakdenge na?': Swami Avimukteshwarananda Targets Govt | Pahalgam Attack
Now Playing
'Pehle to Chaukidar Ko Pakdenge na?': Swami Avimukteshwarananda Targets Govt | Pahalgam Attack
PM Modi Celebrates Aryabhata’s Legacy | Recalls PSLV-C23 Launch & Chandrayaan-3 Triumph
Now Playing
PM Modi Celebrates Aryabhata’s Legacy | Recalls PSLV-C23 Launch & Chandrayaan-3 Triumph
PM Modi's Powerful Assurance: Justice For Pahalgam Victims! | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
PM Modi's Powerful Assurance: Justice For Pahalgam Victims! | Asianet Newsable
Anurag Thakur Praises Modi's Global Stand Against Terrorism, Slams Bilawal Bhutto's Remarks
Now Playing
Anurag Thakur Praises Modi's Global Stand Against Terrorism, Slams Bilawal Bhutto's Remarks
Man Ki Baat | PM Modi Urges Planting Trees on Mother's Name | World Environment Day
Now Playing
Man Ki Baat | PM Modi Urges Planting Trees on Mother's Name | World Environment Day

Entertainment

Bollywood Mourns Pahalgam Terror Attack: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & Others Speak Out
04:41
Now Playing
Bollywood Mourns Pahalgam Terror Attack: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & Others Speak Out
HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
02:29
Now Playing
HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
01:54
Now Playing
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul
02:06
Now Playing
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul

News

India's Fearless Response to Pakistan's Firing at LoC | Kulgam Arrests Terrorist Associates
02:28
Now Playing
India's Fearless Response to Pakistan's Firing at LoC | Kulgam Arrests Terrorist Associates
'Pakistan Sponsors Terrorism': Hidayat Bhutto | World Sindhi Congress Condemns Pahalgam Attack
08:01
Now Playing
'Pakistan Sponsors Terrorism': Hidayat Bhutto | World Sindhi Congress Condemns Pahalgam Attack
'Grant Martyr Status to Shubham Dwivedi': Wife Appeals to Government | Asianet Newsable
03:01
Now Playing
'Grant Martyr Status to Shubham Dwivedi': Wife Appeals to Government | Asianet Newsable

Sports

RCB vs RR Highlights | Hazlewood’s 4-Fer Powers RCB to Thrilling Win | IPL 2025
03:06
Now Playing
RCB vs RR Highlights | Hazlewood’s 4-Fer Powers RCB to Thrilling Win | IPL 2025
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Highlights | 3-2 Copa del Rey Final Thriller | El Clásico
03:32
Now Playing
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Highlights | 3-2 Copa del Rey Final Thriller | El Clásico
IPL 2025 MI vs LSG, DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo
08:33
Now Playing
IPL 2025 MI vs LSG, DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo
IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH Post-Match Analysis: CSK’s Fortress Breached Again
04:06
Now Playing
IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH Post-Match Analysis: CSK’s Fortress Breached Again

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?