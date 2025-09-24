MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Shashi Tharoor Explains US-Pakistan Ties, Highlights American Role in ISI Formation

Published : Sep 24 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday elaborated on the longstanding strategic relationship between the US and Pakistan, noting it operates independently of India. He highlighted Pakistan’s role in CENTO and SEATO, and its crucial cooperation with the US during the Soviet-Afghan conflict. Tharoor also revealed that the ISI was established with American guidance, and many Pakistani military officers and intelligence personnel continue to have strong US connections.

