Anurag Thakur Praises Modi's Global Stand Against Terrorism, Slams Bilawal Bhutto's Remarks
Union Minister Anurag Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consistently raising his voice against terrorism on major international platforms, urging global unity. Responding to Bilawal Bhutto's comments, Thakur condemned them as shameful, attributing them to Pakistan's defeat in 1971. He emphasized that Pakistan continues to harbor terrorism and must cease its support for such activities.
