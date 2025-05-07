Operation Sindoor | Footage Reveals Smashed Terrorist Camps Near LoC | Asianet Newsable

Under Operation Sindoor, Indian Armed Forces targeted Markaz Ahle Hadith (Barnala) and Markaz Abbas (Kotli), located 9 km and 13 km from LoC. Col. Sofiya Qureshi revealed videos of destroyed camps, including Sarjal (Sialkot), just 6 km inside Pakistan, training ground for terrorists behind the killing of 4 J&K police personnel.