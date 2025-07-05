Investor Sushil Kedia Says ‘I Overreacted’ After Office Vandalized in Mumbai | Marathi Language Row
Businessman Sushil Kedia’s Mumbai office was vandalized by MNS workers after his social media post about not learning Marathi despite living in the city for 30 years sparked outrage. Kedia, who had publicly challenged MNS chief Raj Thackeray, later admitted, 'I overreacted,'as tensions rose over the Marathi language issue. MNS leaders condemned Kedia’s remarks, while political figures and police responded to the incident.
