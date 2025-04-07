Stock Market Crash EXCLUSIVE | What Should Middle-Class, Rich Investors Do? Here's Expert's Advice

Watch as we discuss the recent stock market crash with Professor Arun Kumar, a renowned economist and retired professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University. In the wake of sweeping tariffs and escalating trade wars, Professor Kumar advises middle-class investors to protect their savings by exiting the market, while those who can afford to hold on should do so. He also suggests that the RBI should delay its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting by 20-25 days. WATCH.