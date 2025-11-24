'The Soul of India Speaks in Sindhi': Rajnath Singh Recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Rajnath Singh said that, the Bharatiya Janata Party has consistently stood for the rights of Sindhi society. He recalled how Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a crucial role in including the Sindhi language in the Eighth Schedule by introducing the first non-governmental Bill in 1957, saying, 'The soul of India speaks in Sindhi.'
