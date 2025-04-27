MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi
'Grant Martyr Status to Shubham Dwivedi': Wife Appeals to Government | Asianet Newsable

| Updated : Apr 27 2025, 05:00 PM
Aishanya Dwivedi, wife of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, urges the Indian government to grant her husband martyr status. In an emotional appeal, she recalls the horrific details of the attack, where Shubham was the first to be shot, and the family was denied the opportunity to even see his face. Aishanya requests that her husband's sacrifice not be forgotten, like those in previous attacks.

