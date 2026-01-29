Ajit Pawar Demise: Eknath Shinde BLASTS Mamata Banerjee Over Her Remark
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde strongly criticised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on Ajit Pawar’s demise. Shinde said politicising a tragic accident and suggesting conspiracy theories was unfortunate, insensitive and hurtful to the grieving family and the people of Maharashtra.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:35
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing