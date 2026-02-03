Shashi Tharoor on LoP Rahul Remarks on 2020 Galwan Clash
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticised the government’s strong reaction to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to raise issues related to the 2020 Galwan Valley stand-off in Lok Sabha. Tharoor said allowing a parliamentary debate would have been healthier and called the government’s response an overreaction that paralysed the House’s proceedings.
