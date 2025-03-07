Shama Mohamed Backs Mohammed Shami on Ramzan Fast, Calls Islam a 'Scientific Religion'

While speaking on Indian cricketer 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎, Congress leader Shama Mohamed backed Shami over Ramzan Fast and said that it (Islam) is a very scientific religion. She said, 'In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place. He's playing a sport where he can be very thirsty. Nobody insists that when you're playing a sport, you have to fast...It is your deeds which are very important. It (Islam) is a very scientific religion.'