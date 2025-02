Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has formed her new cabinet, inducting six key ministers. Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Ashish Sood, and Pankaj Kumar Singh have taken charge. Each leader brings unique expertise, focusing on governance, community outreach, and policy reforms. BJP aims to strengthen administration and development in Delhi under this leadership.