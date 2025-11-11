PM Modi, Amit Shah React to Red Fort Blast | Leaders Demand Accountability After Delhi Tragedy

PM Modi, Amit Shah React to Red Fort Blast
A powerful explosion near Red Fort Metro Gate 1 left Delhi in shock on November 10. Eight people died and seven were injured. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation. Political leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal demanded accountability as Delhi’s security tightened across key zones.
