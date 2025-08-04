Rajya Sabha Pays Tribute to Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, Observes Silence
The Rajya Sabha paid a heartfelt tribute to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM founder Shibu Soren, who passed away at 81 on August 4, 2025. In a solemn gesture, the Upper House observed a minute of silence to honor the legacy of the tribal leader, fondly known as 'Dishom Guru.' Following the tribute, the Rajya Sabha adjourned its proceedings until 11 AM tomorrow.
