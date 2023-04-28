Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    The accused opened fire at the police team, injuring seven personnel, including the station house officer

    Seven police personnel were injured in a firing on a police team that went to arrest a few history sheeters in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. Circle Officer of Kotda Rajesh Kumar Kasana said the police team had gone to nab a few members of a gang. The accused opened fire at the police team, injuring seven personnel, including the station house officer, the official said, adding the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Udaipur. An additional police force has been deployed in the area, the circle officer added.

