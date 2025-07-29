'If He Has Indira Gandhi’s Courage..': Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi on Trump’s Ceasefire Claim
Rahul Gandhi directly challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament as US President Donald Trump claimed credit, reportedly 29 times, for brokering the crucial India-Pakistan ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. Gandhi invoked the legacy of Indira Gandhi, demanding the Prime Minister show 'even 50% of her courage' by standing up in Parliament and declaring Trump a liar if the claims are false.
