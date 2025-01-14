PM Narendra Modi Participates in Special Lohri Celebrations with Cultural Performances in Naraina
Watch as we highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation in a special Lohri celebration in Naraina, Delhi. On January 13, 2025, PM Modi engaged with locals, emphasizing the festival's significance of renewal and hope, especially for farmers. The event was filled with cultural performances and community spirit, showing the rich traditions associated with Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal. Watch.