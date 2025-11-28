PM Modi Unveils 77-Foot Bronze Statue of Lord Ram in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona, South Goa. The PM visited the math during the 550th-year ‘Sardha Panchashatamanotsava’ celebrations, marking a significant cultural and spiritual milestone for the region.

