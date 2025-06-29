Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Says Sacred Yatras Reflect ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ Spirit
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi highlighted the importance of sacred journeys across India, stating they represent the essence of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. He said these yatras, from north to south and east to west, are rituals of reverence and service, uniting the nation culturally.
