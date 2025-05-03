PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meet With Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco

Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his historic first bilateral state visit to India, the first by an Angolan president in 38 years. The leaders held delegation-level talks aimed at strengthening cooperation in key areas such as energy, trade, agriculture, and cultural exchange. Several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed, marking a new chapter as India and Angola celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations. President Lourenco, accompanied by a high-level delegation, also paid tribute at Rajghat and received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The visit underscores the growing partnership between India and Angola, with both countries looking to boost investment, development, and multilateral cooperation in the years ahead.