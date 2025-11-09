PM Modi: 'Uttarakhand’s 25 Years Mark the Beginning of Its Golden Era'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressed the Silver Jubilee celebration in Dehradun. He said, 'Today, when Uttarakhand completes 25 years of its establishment, I have become stronger in my belief that this is the period of its flourishing.' He praised the state’s spirit, natural beauty, and its role in India’s development journey.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing