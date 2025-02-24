PM Modi at Global Investors Summit: Textiles, Tourism & Tech to Drive India’s Growth!

At the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says 'Three sectors will play a crucial role in India's development—textiles, tourism, and technology. These sectors will create crores of new jobs. If we look at textiles, India is the second-largest producer of cotton. India has a whole tradition related to textile, it has skill as well as entrepreneurship. Madhya Pradesh is, in a way, the cotton capital of India. About 25% of India's organic cotton supply comes from Madhya Pradesh.'