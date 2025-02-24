PM Modi at Global Investors Summit: Textiles, Tourism & Tech to Drive India’s Growth!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 24, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

At the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says 'Three sectors will play a crucial role in India's development—textiles, tourism, and technology. These sectors will create crores of new jobs. If we look at textiles, India is the second-largest producer of cotton. India has a whole tradition related to textile, it has skill as well as entrepreneurship. Madhya Pradesh is, in a way, the cotton capital of India. About 25% of India's organic cotton supply comes from Madhya Pradesh.'

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Top Stories

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!
Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable

MostlySane Prajakta Koli’s Dream WEDDING! Ties Knot with Vrishank Khanal – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!
Entertainment

MostlySane Prajakta Koli’s Dream WEDDING! Ties Knot with Vrishank Khanal – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Trichy: Tamil Man, American Woman Tie Knot in Tamil Tradition | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Trichy: Tamil Man, American Woman Tie Knot in Tamil Tradition | Asianet Newsable

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!
Entertainment

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

🔥 Top 10 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan SUFI HITS – Feel the Magic of His Soulful Voice! 🎶✨
Entertainment

🔥 Top 10 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan SUFI HITS – Feel the Magic of His Soulful Voice! 🎶✨

Must See

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!
Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital
Video

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates
India News

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates