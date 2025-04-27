PM Modi's Powerful Assurance: Justice For Pahalgam Victims! | Asianet Newsable
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Mann Ki Baat, expressed deep agony over the Pahalgam terror attack, assuring justice for the victims. He slammed the terrorists, calling them frustrated enemies of Kashmir’s peace and progress. Modi vowed that India will hunt down those behind the attack, as the nation stands united against terrorism. India has also imposed tough measures on Pakistan after the heinous act.
