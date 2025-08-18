MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Astronaut Shukla To Be Honoured In Parliament's Special Discussion

Published : Aug 18 2025, 01:02 PM IST
Parliament will today hold a special discussion to honour astronaut Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and highlight India’s space mission success. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Opposition to join the debate without disruptions, stressing that the Election Commission row should stay outside Parliament. He urged unity in congratulating Shukla and Indian scientists.

