How WhatsApp Call Helped Police Nab Pakistani Woman Living Illegally in Bengaluru | Karnataka Pulse

Bengaluru police arrested a Pakistani woman living illegally in India with her husband after a single WhatsApp call exposed their secret. The woman, Iqra Jeewani alias Riya Yadav, had entered India using a forged identity to be with her husband Mulayam Singh Yadav. Their story began with an online Ludo game and blossomed into a cross-border romance, but heightened security during the G20 Summit led to their downfall. The WhatsApp call she made to her family back in Pakistan raised suspicion among Indian intelligence agencies, triggering an investigation that revealed her true identity. Following a police raid near Sarjapur Road, the couple was arrested. After verification, Iqra was deported to Pakistan, while her husband faces charges related to forged documents.