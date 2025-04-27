'Pakistan Sponsors Terrorism': Hidayat Bhutto | World Sindhi Congress Condemns Pahalgam Attack
UK & Europe Organizer of World Sindhi Congress, Hidayat Bhutto says, 'We condemn the terror attack and killing of innocents in Pahalgam... Pakistan sponsors terrorism in the entire world and provides safe havens to UN-designated terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, and many others...'
