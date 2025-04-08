user
North East Pulse | Assam's Dhubri Youth Set Up Water Bowls for Stray Animals Amidst Scorching Heat

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 8, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

In a heartwarming display of compassion, a group of nature-loving youths in Dhubri, Assam, have come together to help stray animals cope with the extreme heat. Led by social worker and environmentalist Dipankar Majumdar, they have set up water bowls at multiple locations across the town using clay pots and other materials. This thoughtful initiative has not only provided relief to animals like cows, goats, and stray dogs but has also inspired local residents to join in by refilling the water pots daily. The effort has been widely praised as a symbol of kindness and a reminder of our responsibility towards all living beings.

