New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

Noting that the projects would improve the daily experience of over two million passengers, the Railways minister said that the redevelopment project would create additional space of 15 acres each in Delhi and Ahmedabad Railway stations, respectively, while around five acres of space would be created in Mumbai.

The Centre on Wednesday unveiled plans to redevelop the New Delhi railway station, Ahmedabad railway station and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai. The timeline for the redevelopment of the three stations will be two to three-and-a-half years.

Sharing details of the redevelopment plan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the projects aim to modernise Railways and ease travel. The redevelopment project will need an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and is expected to create over 35,000 jobs.



Rendering of the redeveloped New Delhi Railway Station

The New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services.



Rendering of the redeveloped Ahmedabad Railway Station

The Ahmedabad railway station redesign is inspired by Modera's Sun temple. Here's a look at the future of Ahmedabad Railway Station



Rendering of the redeveloped Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai

As for the CSMT, the minister said that the heritage building would not be touched, but buildings nearby would be re-developed.

