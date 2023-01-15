NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

"My saree accidentally caught fire at the inauguration of a karate competition. However, the fire was doused in time. I request citizens, party workers, leaders and all wellwishers not to worry. I am safe," Supriya Sule said

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule's saree accidentally caught fire during an event in Maharashtra's Pune on Sunday. In a statement, Sule later informed that there was nothing to worry about and that she was safe. The Baramati MP's saree caught fire while garlanding a small statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to inaugurate a karate competition in Hinjawadi. A video of the incident showed Sule's saree accidentally touching the lamp kept on a table as she garlanded the statute. In a statement later, Sule said: "My saree accidentally caught fire at the inauguration of a karate competition. However, the fire was doused in time. I request citizens, party workers, leaders and all wellwishers not to worry. I am safe."