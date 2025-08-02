Mehbooba Mufti Says Govt 'Leaving Vajpayee’s Policy, Adopting Godse’s Policy'
Ahead of the six-year anniversary of the August 5, 2019 abrogation of Article 370, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti delivers address media. She sharply criticizes the current political direction, saying India is abandoning Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s approach, and instead adopting the ideology associated with Nathuram Godse.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
04:24
Now Playing
05:33
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing