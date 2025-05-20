Massive Fire in Moradabad Garment Factory | Firefighters Rush In; No Casualty
A massive fire broke out at a garment factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, triggering panic in the area. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the spot and are currently battling the flames. The cause of the fire remains unknown as officials await more details. No casualties have been reported so far, and rescue operations are ongoing.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
04:40
Now Playing
01:27
Now Playing
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing