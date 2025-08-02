Modi Blasts SP in Varanasi, Says Should He Ask Them Before Killing Terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'Everyone understands that Pakistan is upset. But Congress and the Samajwadi Party cannot handle the pain that Pakistan is going through. Pakistan is crying, and here, Congress and SP are crying, seeing the condition of terrorists. Congress is constantly insulting the valour of our forces. Congress has called Operation Sindoor a 'tamasha'... In this politics of vote bank and appeasement, Samajwadi Party is no less. Their leaders were questioning why the Pahalgam terrorists were killed on this particular day? Should I call and ask them before taking any action? Anyone with common sense should be able to answer, do we need to wait to kill terrorists? Should we have given them a chance to flee? They are the same people who would give a clean chit to terrorists when they were in power, and now they are upset when terrorists are killed. They have a problem with the name of the operation as 'Sindoor'...'