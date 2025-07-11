MEA Condemns Bhagwant Mann Over ‘Magnesia’ Jibe at PM Modi’s Foreign Tour
The Ministry of External Affairs denounced Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s mockery of PM Modi’s five‑nation tour as 'irresponsible and regrettable,' stressing that state-level criticism risks straining ties with Global South nations. The MEA reaffirmed foreign policy is a central govt domain and disassociated itself from Mann’s offbeat remarks.
