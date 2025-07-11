MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

MEA Condemns Bhagwant Mann Over ‘Magnesia’ Jibe at PM Modi’s Foreign Tour

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 11 2025, 12:00 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs denounced Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s mockery of PM Modi’s five‑nation tour as 'irresponsible and regrettable,' stressing that state-level criticism risks straining ties with Global South nations. The MEA reaffirmed foreign policy is a central govt domain and disassociated itself from Mann’s offbeat remarks.

