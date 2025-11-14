MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Maithili Thakur Leads in Alinagar: 'Win Feels Like a Dream'

Published : Nov 14 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Bihar Election 2025: Singer-turned-BJP candidate Maithili Thakur, leading from Alinagar, said the moment feels 'like a dream.' She added that people have great expectations and promised to work wholeheartedly for her constituency, calling herself 'their daughter' and focusing entirely on Alinagar in her first term as MLA.

