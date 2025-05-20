Operation Sindoor in Madrasas! New Chapter in Patriotism | Asianet Newsable
Uttarakhand’s Madrasa Education Board will include Operation Sindoor in its curriculum starting 2025. President Mufti Shamoon Qasmi said the move honors national unity and salutes India's armed forces. Backing PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he emphasized that madrasas stand with the nation, rejecting any religious divide.
