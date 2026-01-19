MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
WEF 2026 to Begin in Davos, Madhya Pradesh is Ready to Pitch ‘Growth Story’

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 19 2026, 02:00 PM IST
The 56th Annual World Economic Forum begins January 19 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. Madhya Pradesh will present its growth story, investor-friendly policies and strong industrial ecosystem, aiming to attract global investments through focused engagements with business leaders and policymakers during the five-day summit.

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?