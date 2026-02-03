Lok Sabha Adjourned Within ‘8 Minutes’ Amid Sloganeering | Parliamentary Drama

Lok Sabha Adjourned Within ‘8 Minutes’ Amid Sloganeering
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned within just about 8–9 minutes of starting its proceedings on Tuesday as Opposition MPs erupted in loud sloganeering during the Question Hour, forcing Speaker Om Birla to halt the session and adjourn the House till later in the day amid political uproar.
