KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 27, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

'If he doesn't know how to work, it's easy for him to put allegations on others. He started the 10-year-old project without consulting the experts and engineers out of greed, and that's the reason 8 workers are trapped there - no one knows if they are dead or alive... I will suggest him to work instead of shifting the blame on others. The CM should behave and talk like a chief minister and not a 'cheap minister'...' says BRS working president and MLA, KT Rama Rao on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's allegation that delay caused by former CM KCR is the reason for SLBC tunnel collapse

