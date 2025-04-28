Kochi to Launch South India’s First Hydrogen Fuel Station at Cochin Int'l Airport | Kerala Pulse
Kochi is making history as it prepares to launch South India’s first-ever hydrogen fuel station at Cochin International Airport! This pioneering project, a collaboration between Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), marks a major leap towards sustainable transportation in India. The new green hydrogen plant and fueling station will initially power hydrogen-fueled buses, setting the stage for clean mobility in Kerala and beyond.
