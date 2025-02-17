KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

A B.Tech third-year girl student from Nepal was found dead in KIIT University (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) hostel in Bhubaneswar on 16th February. As per a notice issued by the University, the institute is hence closed sine die for all international students from Nepal and they are directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on 17th February. Visuals from Bhubaneswar as students leave from the boys' hostel and Cuttack as they reach the railway station.