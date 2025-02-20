KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable
The tragic suicide of a Nepali student at KIIT University in Odisha sparked protests and threatened diplomatic tensions between India and Nepal. Discover how the ABVP and Odisha BJP stepped in to address the concerns of Nepali students, liaise with government officials, and ensure a fair investigation into the matter. We delve into the steps taken to de-escalate the situation, provide support to affected students, and maintain positive relations between the two countries.