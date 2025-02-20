KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 20, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

The tragic suicide of a Nepali student at KIIT University in Odisha sparked protests and threatened diplomatic tensions between India and Nepal. Discover how the ABVP and Odisha BJP stepped in to address the concerns of Nepali students, liaise with government officials, and ensure a fair investigation into the matter. We delve into the steps taken to de-escalate the situation, provide support to affected students, and maintain positive relations between the two countries.

Recent Videos

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

PM Modi Attends Rekha Gupta’s Oath Ceremony at Ramlila Maidan

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Kapoor Family Shines at Aadar Jain's MEHENDI! Kareena and Neetu Kapoor Join Celebration | Watch

Video Top Stories

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Pays TRIBUTE to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort! #Chhaava

Anuv Jain Ties KNOT with Longtime Girlfriend, Hridi Narang – WEDDING Pics Out!❤️
Entertainment

Anuv Jain Ties KNOT with Longtime Girlfriend, Hridi Narang – WEDDING Pics Out!❤️

Uyi Amma Fame Rasha Thadani Shares CUTE Chemistry with Aaman Devgan! #AamanBirthday
Entertainment

Uyi Amma Fame Rasha Thadani Shares CUTE Chemistry with Aaman Devgan! #AamanBirthday

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!
Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!
Entertainment

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Vijay Deverakonda's Soulful Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Mother
Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's Soulful Visit to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 with Mother

Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff REUNITE After FIVE Years of War!
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff REUNITE After FIVE Years of War!

Must See

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable
India News

Sunil Pal BLASTS Ranveer Allahbadia Over SHOCKING Remarks | Exclusive | Asianet Newsable

KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable
India News

KIIT Suicide Case: ABVP, Odisha BJP Prevented India-Nepal Diplomatic Fallout? | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?
World News

Gulf Pulse | Abu Dhabi's Dh4,000 Littering Fines: Are You Breaking the Law?