KIIT Authorities CAUGHT Threatening Nepali Students, Say 'Meals More Than Nepal's GDP' | Odisha

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 17, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

In a troubling turn of events, authorities at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) are facing backlash after the tragic death of Prakriti Lamsal, a Nepali student. Following her suspected suicide, reports emerged of KIIT officials allegedly threatening Nepali students. When questioned, college authorities claimed they provide free meals for 40,000 students, stating it's more than Nepal's GDP. WATCH.

