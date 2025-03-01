Kerala Pulse | What Led to the Tragic Death of a 10th Grader in Thamarassery?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 1, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

A devastating incident in Thamarassery, Kerala, has left a community in shock. A 10th-grade student, Muhammed Shahabas, lost his life after suffering severe head injuries in a clash between students from two local schools. The conflict began at a farewell party at a tuition centre and escalated into a violent confrontation. Watch to learn more about the events leading up to this tragic incident and the ongoing investigation.

