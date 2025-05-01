Baba Kedarnath Temple to OPEN Doors for Devotees on 2nd May at 7 AM
The doors of Shri Baba Kedarnath Temple will open on 2nd May at 7 AM, marking the start of the Char Dham yatra season in Uttarakhand. In preparation for the opening, the temple is being beautifully decorated with 13 quintals of marigolds, adding to the spiritual atmosphere of the sacred shrine.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
02:02
Now Playing
02:43
Now Playing
08:25
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing