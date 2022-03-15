Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams

    The students sporting hijab are disappointed with the Karnataka High Court's verdict banning hijab in classrooms. As a mark of protest, students boycotted exams in Yadagiri.

    Mar 15, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    Following the Karnataka High Court's full bench verdict upholding the state government's order banning hijab in the classroom, students from government college boycotted exams.

    The incident was reported from Yadagiri's Khambavi Government PU College.

    According to college principal Shakuntala, 35 students in the college walked out of exam halls after they were asked to remove the hijab and take exams. The students say that they will not come to class if they are asked to attend without a hijab.

    One of the students from Junior College in Yadagiri said for them, both hijab, as well as education, is equally important. Karnataka High Court's full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and JM Khazi pronounced the verdict Tuesday morning.

    The issue started from Udupi's government PU college after students were barred entry into class for sporting hijab. The college authority had also appealed to the students to come to college with hijab but maintain uniformity in classrooms. After a few days, some of the students approached the Karnataka High Court with writ petition seeking permission to attend the classroom sporting hijab.

    The bench first passed an interim order banning religious symbols in educational institutions and now has passed its final verdict. The bench has not banned hijab as such and only has asked to maintain the uniformity prescribed by the school and college authorities.

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

    football ISL fans one of the best in the world says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche snt

    ISL fans one of the best in the world, says Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Top Stories

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement-ayh
    CRICKET

    Viv Richards, Ian Botham back Sadhguru-led Save Soil Movement

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Must See

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams-ycb
    India News

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, no one should create trouble-dnm
    India News

    Karnataka hijab row: Muskan Khan appeals all to maintain peace, ‘no one should create trouble’

    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness
    India News

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness