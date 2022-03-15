Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams

The students sporting hijab are disappointed with the Karnataka High Court's verdict banning hijab in classrooms. As a mark of protest, students boycotted exams in Yadagiri.

Following the Karnataka High Court's full bench verdict upholding the state government's order banning hijab in the classroom, students from government college boycotted exams.

The incident was reported from Yadagiri's Khambavi Government PU College.

According to college principal Shakuntala, 35 students in the college walked out of exam halls after they were asked to remove the hijab and take exams. The students say that they will not come to class if they are asked to attend without a hijab.

One of the students from Junior College in Yadagiri said for them, both hijab, as well as education, is equally important. Karnataka High Court's full bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and JM Khazi pronounced the verdict Tuesday morning.

The issue started from Udupi's government PU college after students were barred entry into class for sporting hijab. The college authority had also appealed to the students to come to college with hijab but maintain uniformity in classrooms. After a few days, some of the students approached the Karnataka High Court with writ petition seeking permission to attend the classroom sporting hijab.

The bench first passed an interim order banning religious symbols in educational institutions and now has passed its final verdict. The bench has not banned hijab as such and only has asked to maintain the uniformity prescribed by the school and college authorities.