Gujarat | Encroachments CLEARED Near Junagadh's Uparkot Fort | WATCH
The Junagadh district administration removed illegal encroachments around Uparkot Fort on April 30, deploying a heavy police presence. A day earlier, the Amdavad Municipal Corporation also carried out a demolition drive near Chandola Lake, targeting Bangladeshi intruders. Authorities are taking action against unauthorized settlements.
