Jaya Ekadashi falls on February 8, 2025. The tithi starts on February 7 at 9:26 PM and ends on February 8 at 8:15 PM. Shubh Muhurat for puja: 8:30–9:54 AM, 12:18–1:03 PM, and 3:27–4:51 PM. Devotees observe fasting, chant Vishnu mantras, and perform charity to attain peace and spiritual growth. Observing this Ekadashi removes past sins and grants divine blessings.