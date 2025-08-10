MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Army Chief DESTROYS Pakistan’s Claims After Operation Sindoor

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 10 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has taken a sharp swipe at Pakistan’s narrative after Operation Sindoor, mocking Islamabad’s claim of victory. Addressing IIT Madras, General Dwivedi referenced Pakistan's move to promote its Army chief, Asim Munir, to Field Marshal and ridiculed the post-conflict rhetoric, 'If you ask a Pakistani whether you lost or won, he’d say, ‘My chief has become a field marshal. We must have won, that’s why he’s become a field marshal.’

