PM Modi: Enemies Fell in 22 Mins | ‘Operation Sindoor’ Proved India’s Might
At the centenary of Sree Narayana Guru–Gandhi dialogue, PM Modi hailed Operation Sindoor, saying it showcased India’s zero-tolerance for terrorism. He emphasized the swift 22-minute strike using Made-in-India weapons, reflecting growing aatmanirbharta in defence. 'No place is safe for those who spill Indian blood,' he warned, underlining India’s evolving global stance.
